TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on WULF. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.
TeraWulf Stock Down 14.6 %
WULF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TeraWulf
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.