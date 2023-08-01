Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Trading Up 0.1 %

TX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.58. 304,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 532,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.