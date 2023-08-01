Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.
Ternium Trading Up 0.1 %
TX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.58. 304,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.81.
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.
