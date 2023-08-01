Terra Classic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.58 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $468.54 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001986 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002548 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,840,962,497,153 coins and its circulating supply is 5,809,532,731,062 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

