Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $16,361,094. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.07. 82,521,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,330,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.24. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $828.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

