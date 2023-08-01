Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $3,103,125,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

