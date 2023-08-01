The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $295.10. 1,167,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

