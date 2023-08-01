Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 67,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Thermal Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.

