Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $135.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $138.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.91.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
