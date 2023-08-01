Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $135.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $138.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,419,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.91.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

