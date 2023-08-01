Threshold (T) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.12 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $242.19 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,267.11 or 1.00063437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,863,354,523.849775 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02453415 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $13,918,253.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

