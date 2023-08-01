tomiNet Price Hits $3.14 on Major Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00010768 BTC on exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $207.86 million and $20.34 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.01842132 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,403,189.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

