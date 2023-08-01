Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 1,130 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,607. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.18. The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

