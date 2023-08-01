Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE RIG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,818,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,600,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.92. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Transocean by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.
