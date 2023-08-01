Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,818,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,600,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.92. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Get Transocean alerts:

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Transocean by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.