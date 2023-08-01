Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $137.39 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $137,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $453.26. 1,248,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,096. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $430.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.28 and a 200 day moving average of $390.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

