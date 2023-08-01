Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walmart were worth $96,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 28,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,437.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,935 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

WMT traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,287. The stock has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.44. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

