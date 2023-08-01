Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 11,692 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $138,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.37. 1,497,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,782. The company has a market cap of $334.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.