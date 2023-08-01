Tribe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $219,105.38 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $149.15 million and $219,105.38 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,223,752 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

