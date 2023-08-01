Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Trading 3.5% Higher

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.88. 447,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,146,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.38%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

