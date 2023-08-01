United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.74

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded United Internet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

United Internet Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

