UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $504.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.82 and its 200 day moving average is $485.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

