V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.17.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,657,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,224.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

