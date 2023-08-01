Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,539,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,007. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

