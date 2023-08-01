Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 325 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,736,315 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.