Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.17 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.23. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 153,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.