Via Renewables (VIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.85 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.
Via Renewables Stock Down 0.4 %
VIA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
