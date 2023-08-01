Via Renewables (VIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.85 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

Via Renewables Stock Down 0.4 %

VIA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

