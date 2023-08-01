Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 149.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 376.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 154,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Visa by 8.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 547,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Up 0.6 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on V. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
