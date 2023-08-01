Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

