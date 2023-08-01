Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

