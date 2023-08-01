Waycross Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. 3,096,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,647. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.