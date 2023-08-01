Waycross Partners LLC Has $12.13 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,667,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,099,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $827.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

