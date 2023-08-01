Waycross Partners LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.0% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,786. The company has a market capitalization of $250.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

