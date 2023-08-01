Waycross Partners LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,111,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $199.48. 1,823,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

