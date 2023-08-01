Waycross Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.2% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $830,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 242,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,759. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

