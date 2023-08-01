Waycross Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.64. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.