Waycross Partners LLC Makes New $6.34 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. CSX comprises 1.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,721,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,184,861. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

