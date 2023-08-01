Waycross Partners LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.2 %

ABC stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.10. 1,526,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.01 and a 200-day moving average of $169.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

