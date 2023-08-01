Waycross Partners LLC Sells 271 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded down $27.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,210.40. 371,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,211.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,530.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

