Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,397 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. 1,789,347 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

