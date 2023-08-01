Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $23,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

MGV traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 120,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,369. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

