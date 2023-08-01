Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,535 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,211,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 639,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 232,455 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,592.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.79. 6,091,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,733. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

