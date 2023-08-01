Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 15,569 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,726,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 569.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 46,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 938.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,146,000.

Shares of LQDH stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $93.04. 6,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.37 and a 12 month high of $93.89.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

