Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

IHAK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 74,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,491. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $604.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

