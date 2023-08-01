Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,660 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,674,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,192,281. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

