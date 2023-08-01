Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEAV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Weave Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

NYSE WEAV opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,741,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $3,898,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

