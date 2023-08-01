Wells Fargo & Company Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $575.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $512.83. The stock had a trading volume of 129,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,116. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,524. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

