Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $5.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,500,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,625. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

