West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.64. 66,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.18. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.