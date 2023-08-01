Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

WMC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 34,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,314. The company has a current ratio of 726.41, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -14.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital



Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

