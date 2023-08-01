Western Forest Products (WEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Western Forest Products to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Western Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of C$263.80 million during the quarter.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of WEF stock remained flat at C$1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 69,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$326.25 million, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

