Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Pi Financial

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winpak Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$40.56 on Friday. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$38.63 and a 12 month high of C$48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

