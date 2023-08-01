Zillow Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 21,715 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 10,462 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 1.63. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

